-$0.18 EPS Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GALT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GALT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 4,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,873. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.35.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

