$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $22,012,000.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $53.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.74. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

