-$0.27 EPS Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.23). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ACRS opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $897.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 893,092 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $17,539,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

