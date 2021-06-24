-$0.32 EPS Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Redfin reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $134,063.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,533 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.32. 49,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84. Redfin has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,577.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

