$0.33 EPS Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. MEDNAX reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

MD opened at $31.58 on Monday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

