$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.56. Marriott International posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

MAR opened at $141.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of -150.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.84. Marriott International has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Marriott International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Marriott International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

