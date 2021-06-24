$0.49 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 308.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

ON opened at $36.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,033 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $295,803,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

