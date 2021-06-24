$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. The Shyft Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 134,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,470. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

