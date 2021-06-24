$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.63. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

