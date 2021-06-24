$0.57 EPS Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $1.05. The Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 612.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.65. 192,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,071. The firm has a market cap of $322.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

