$0.91 EPS Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.85. salesforce.com reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,922 shares of company stock worth $56,960,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $243.61 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.