$0.92 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

In other news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. 1,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.95. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

