$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $139,608,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in iQIYI by 13.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,357,000 after purchasing an additional 933,466 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $72,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,774,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in iQIYI by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,250,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after acquiring an additional 441,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. 5,023,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,121,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.83. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

