$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after buying an additional 145,671 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 117,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 115,783 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.30. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.53. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

