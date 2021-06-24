$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to report earnings per share of $1.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. CAI International reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.
CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 101,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 94,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CAI International by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CAI traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $55.74. 20,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $964.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
CAI International Company Profile
CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.
