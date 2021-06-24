$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to report earnings per share of $1.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. CAI International reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 101,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 94,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CAI International by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAI traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $55.74. 20,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $964.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

