$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to report $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock worth $39,388,019. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.