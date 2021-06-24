$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to report $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock worth $39,388,019. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

