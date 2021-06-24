11,000 Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAQU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Shares of CTAQU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

