11,000 Shares in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000.

Shares of SCAQU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

