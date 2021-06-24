111,124 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 111,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,297 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,205. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

