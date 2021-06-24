$114.60 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $114.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.30 million to $115.90 million. BancFirst reported sales of $109.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $456.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.90 million to $460.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $449.00 million, with estimates ranging from $439.40 million to $458.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,244,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,805,105.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $1,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $4,120,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $3,617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

