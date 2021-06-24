$116.31 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $116.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $115.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $492.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $555.57 million, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $576.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $134.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,144. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.5% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after acquiring an additional 136,439 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

