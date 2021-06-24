$118.22 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce sales of $118.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.78 million and the highest is $120.10 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $485.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $490.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $543.95 million, with estimates ranging from $520.70 million to $567.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of EVOP stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.99.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,467 shares of company stock worth $2,604,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,865,000 after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,577,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,353,000 after buying an additional 1,462,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after buying an additional 927,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 274,707 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

