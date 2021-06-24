1,181 Shares in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Model N by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Model N by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

