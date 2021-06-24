12,106 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Acquired by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 991.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $26,354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.13.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

