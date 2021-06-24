$14.40 Million in Sales Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce $14.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $11.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $59.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $60.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.65 million, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSS shares. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

OSS opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $112.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

