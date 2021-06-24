14,000 Shares in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 767,102 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 919.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 214,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 187,012 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRG shares. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of BRG opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $281.88 million, a P/E ratio of -43.43, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 233.60, a current ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

