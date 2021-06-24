150,322 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Bought by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INN. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. Equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.