1,600 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,943,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $220.84 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.10 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.44.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

