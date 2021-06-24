16,580 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $213.79 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

