1,779 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVBG opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.