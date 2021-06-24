1,865 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Five9 by 19,083.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,327,851 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVN stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,229. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.73. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

