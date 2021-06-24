1irstcoin (FST) Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $16.03 million and approximately $39,319.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.94 or 0.00562263 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

