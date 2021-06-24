$2.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.41. Cintas posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cintas.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Shares of CTAS opened at $375.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas has a twelve month low of $254.07 and a twelve month high of $378.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,380,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

