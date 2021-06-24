$2.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $1.98. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 881.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $11.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $13.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $21.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,903,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,803. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

