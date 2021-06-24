$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to announce sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the lowest is $2.50 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $10.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

