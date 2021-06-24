$2.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings per share of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. Trinseo reported earnings per share of ($2.95) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

TSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $131,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,886 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $95,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.27. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

