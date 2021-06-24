2,037 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $125.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.09. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.