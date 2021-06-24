2,285 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,285 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Workiva by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 802,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,844,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 1,223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after buying an additional 312,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,065,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WK opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -120.14 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,336,378.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $9,362,845 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

