2,357 Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $153,283,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 599,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $27,936,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

WLK opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.93.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

