23,600 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -222.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.