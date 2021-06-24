$28.85 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce sales of $28.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the lowest is $28.60 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $31.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $118.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $118.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $117.15 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $118.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $1,322,215.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $262,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSBW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,696. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

