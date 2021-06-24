295,910 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 295,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth approximately $4,531,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWLVU remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

