297,986 Shares in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 297,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Lindblad Expeditions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,715 shares of company stock worth $1,852,258. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

LIND stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $807.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

