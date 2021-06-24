2key.network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $130,990.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. 2key.network has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $130,990.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.98 or 0.00609209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 76,019,256 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

