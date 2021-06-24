$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to report $3.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $13.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

HFC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. 2,402,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.80. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

