30,677 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

