3,329 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $147.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.30. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.