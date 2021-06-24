$34.70 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce sales of $34.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.42 million and the highest is $36.88 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $34.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $138.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $142.09 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

RBNC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $455.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.