$34.70 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce sales of $34.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.42 million and the highest is $36.88 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $34.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $138.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $142.09 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

RBNC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $455.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

