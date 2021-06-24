35,000 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Acquired by Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $801,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in February 2021. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

