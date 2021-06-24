3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $191.99. 29,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,946. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

